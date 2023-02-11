Missouri Highway Patrol investigates deadly crash on James River Freeway near Springfield

NEAR SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash on James River Freeway near Springfield.

The crash happened Saturday morning in the westbound lanes of James River near the I-44 exit. Investigators have not released how many vehicles are involved.

Troopers closed a stretch of road between I-44 and Route MM for a short time.

