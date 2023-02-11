Missouri Highway Patrol investigates deadly crash on James River Freeway near Springfield

generic crash
generic crash(MGN)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 7:58 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEAR SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash on James River Freeway near Springfield.

The crash happened Saturday morning in the westbound lanes of James River near the I-44 exit. Investigators have not released how many vehicles are involved.

Troopers closed a stretch of road between I-44 and Route MM for a short time.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcyclist dies
Springfield police identify man killed in a motorcycle crash
Police lights
Cedar County, Mo. authorities find female body buried in a rural area
Generic
Springfield police make arrest after armed robbery Thursday night
Merriam Woods Police Chief Nathan Lewis removed from office.
Leaders in Merriam Woods, Mo., remove chief of police
Courtesy: Texas County Sheriff's Office
Texas County man who was reported missing in 2018 arrested in eastern Missouri; charged with failing to register as a sex offender

Latest News

FILE - Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey speaks to reporters after taking the oath of...
Missouri officials investigate transgender youth clinic
People have their photo taken with signage for the Kansas City Chiefs NFL football team while...
No Super Bowl? No problem for millions of Americans
Neighbors in north Springfield voice concerns over proposed development
Neighbors in north Springfield voice concerns over proposed development
Sunny skies all day
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Pleasant and sunny weekend