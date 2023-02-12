Bank robber and Chiefs super fan ‘Chiefsaholic’ out on bail

Xavier Michael Babudar, aka Chiefsaholic, was released on bail Wednesday after a December armed...
Xavier Michael Babudar, aka Chiefsaholic, was released on bail Wednesday after a December armed robbery of a Tulsa, Oklahoma bank.(Tulsa County Jail)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 10:09 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man who robbed a Tulsa Teacher’s Credit Union, a bank in Tulsa, Oklahoma, has been able to make bail and now plans to head west, much to the dismay of his victim.

Xaviar Michael Babudar, aka “Chiefsaholic,” was released from custody at a jail in Oklahoma on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2023. Payton Garcia, a bank teller at the bank that Babudar was caught by police robbing, released a statement Saturday.

Babudar’s bail was originally set at $200,000 after he was booked Dec. 16, and charged with robbery with a firearm, assault while masked or disguised, possession of a firearm in commission of a felony, and threatening a violent act.

“I’m shocked that the district attorney and judges allowed this criminal out on bail after robbing a bank,” said Garcia, who worked as a bank teller for the past five years. The statement came via a release from her attorney Frank Frasier. “That day changed my life. I have never feared for my life like that before.”

Frasier said, “the justice system failed my client here.”

Babudar gained notoriety in recent years for his presence on social media and at Chiefs games all across the country. He appeared at games in a wolf outfit and said he drove across the country to see every game. His arrest in Oklahoma came two days before the Chiefs played in Houston against the Texans.

In September, when sports gambling became legal in the state of Kansas, Babudar tweeted from his @Chiefsaholic account two bet slips showing large wagers on Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes to win the NFL’s Most Valuable Player award and for the Chiefs to win the Super Bowl.

On Thursday night, Mahomes won the second MVP award of his career and Babudar’s $5,000 bet won, netting him $45,000 in profits.

According to court documents, Babudar applied through lawyers on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2023, to travel to Phoenix, Arizona, for a “family vacation.” On Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII.

If the Chiefs beat the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII, Babudar’s $5,000 Super Bowl ticket would bring back $50,000 in winnings along with the original bet.

“I can’t believe he was allowed to make bail,” Garcia said. “I’m concerned for my safety and the safety of my family knowing he’s out of jail.”

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcyclist dies
Springfield police identify man killed in a motorcycle crash
Police lights
Cedar County, Mo. authorities find female body buried in a rural area
Motorcyclist
New Missouri bill introduced could change what you can and can’t do while riding your motorcycle
generic crash
Missouri Highway Patrol investigates deadly crash on James River Freeway near Springfield
Generic
Springfield police make arrest after armed robbery Thursday night

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, right, talks with defensive coordinator Steve...
Chiefs brain trust remains big reason for Super Bowl success
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds 3,300+ cases in its weekly report; Arkansas adds 200+ daily new cases
Missouri guard DeAndre Gholston (4) takes a last-second 3-point shot over Tennessee guard...
Gholston’s 3-pointer at buzzer lifts Missouri over Tennessee
(AP Photo/Michael Woods)
Davis scores 17, Mississippi State fends off Arkansas