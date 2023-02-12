Chiefs fan drives from Arizona to KC for Super Bowl

Arizona resident travels to KC for Super Bowl
Arizona resident travels to KC for Super Bowl
By Mark Poulose
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 10:30 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A lot of Kansas Citians have traveled from KC to Arizona for the Super Bowl, but at least one fan traveled in the other direction.

Karen West lives in the Phoenix suburb of Apache Junction, which is about 30 miles east of the city. She decided to get in her van and drive 1,300 miles over three days to watch the Super Bowl in Kansas City.

“Everyone was telling me, ‘Karen, why are you going to Kansas City? The game is here.’ I was like, ‘I know,’” West said. “It’s just so much more fun here for me. It’s like coming home. I could have done the stuff in Phoenix, there’s a lot of stuff going on downtown, but mostly I’m just happy to come home.”

West plans to cheer for a Chiefs win before she hits the road to her next destination. The former KC native spends her winters in Arizona and her summers in Wyoming.

