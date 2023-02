NEAR AURORA, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Aurora died from injuries in a crash in Lawrence County.

Paul Sheridan, 57, died in the crash.

Troopers responded Saturday afternoon to Farm Road 2212 near Aurora. Investigators say Sheridan drove off the road, hitting a fence. He died at the scene.

