Driver in west Springfield suffers medical episode, crashes house

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Officials say a man lost consciousness behind the wheel in west Springfield on Saturday afternoon.

Battalion Chief Will Glenn with the Brookline fire department says the driver had a medical episode causing him to lose consciousness before hitting multiple mailboxes, a light pole, and someone’s home. Battalion Chief Glenn says they’re seeing more and more of it.

”With more and more residential neighborhoods developing, it’s becoming more and more adamant that we see this,” said Battalion Chief Glenn.

Neighbors like Michael Hoffman were outside enjoying the warmer weather. That is until they saw the truck decimate his neighbor’s mailboxes, sending bricks and truck parts all over the street.

”I saw it. He was coming down just normal speed and got right in front of our house and just accelerated all the way and veered off into mailboxes, a light pole, and then into the tree in the house,” said Hoffman. ”At first, I thought it was just somebody messing around. Or one of my son’s friends. He’s in high school, so I thought maybe they were just goofing around going by revving their truck up. And then they just didn’t stop.”

Another witness, Melinda Lange, says she consoled the man who crashed after it all happened.

”After he was done with this, all that is, he came over and laid his head on my shoulder and bawled like a baby,” said Lange.

Battalion Chief Glenn says if you have a medical condition that could cause you to lose consciousness behind the wheel, be ready to pull over.

“When you feel something coming on, you don’t feel normal, your mind’s offset, your body feels weak, all of a sudden, while you have control of that vehicle, it’s very vital to pull over the side of the road, put your vehicle in park, and then seek help at that point,” said Battalion Chief Glenn. “There’s no reason to try to, you know, accidentally endanger anyone.”

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash but does not suspect the driver was intoxicated.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.