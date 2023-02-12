Duel in the Desert: “Almost Andy Reid” shares his Super Bowl game plan

Matt Black delivers his impersonation of Andy Reid.
By Chad Plein
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 10:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX, Az. (KY3) - There are a lot of so-called experts weighing in on the Super Bowl.

Chad Plein found one man who was getting a lot of second looks in the Phoenix Media Center. Dressed head-to-toe in Chiefs gear, Matt Black is a dead-ringer for head coach Andy Reid.

“Oh definitely got a game plan,” Black known as Almost Andy Reid said, “but you know Eric Bieniemy, he does something with me and puts it in a cheeseburger in my pocket and so I open the wrapper right before the game so I know what the first play is gonna be!”

The Lees Summit native spent his day talking about his favorite team, impersonating his doppelganger. A lifelong Chief fan, Matt loves to make people laugh. He even did some goodwill interviews for the Philadelphia stations in town.

And Philadelphia reminds him of a certain sandwich...

“Of course, I look forward to the challenge of playing, you know, the Philadelphia Eagles,” Almost Andy Reid said. “You know, I kind of look at it like a dilemma between cheesesteak or Kansas City Barbecue, you know, so I kind of have a good feeling if we execute the plan. We go with the ribs from Joe’s. If we get burnt ends from Gates, I feel really really good about this game.”

Black came all the way to Phoenix without a ticket for the Super Bowl. He’s hoping to get in. Maybe he can just show up at the players’ entrance and they’ll let him in?

