Duel in the Desert: Former Mizzou Tigers cheering on Nick Bolton in Super Bowl LVII

By Jacob Cersosimo
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 6:21 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Super Bowl 57 is less than 24 hours away, and fans here in Missouri will have a familiar face suiting up for the Kansas City Chiefs.

By now, the name Nick Bolton is pretty well known across the state of Missouri. The former Mizzou Tiger standout is now at the heart of the Kansas City Chiefs defense.

His skill and athleticism are no secret to those who know him from his college days, and he’s making Mizzou football proud as he preps for the big game.

From Mizzou to Kansas City, Nick Bolton has always been a playmaker.

“You can be a Mizzou fan and keep up with what’s going on, and you see one of your true sons out there making big plays,” says Mizzou football alum and NFL star Sean Weatherspoon.

Those big plays all started at Mizzou, where Bolton was teammates with Ozark native and offensive lineman Trenton Sederwall.

“I’ll admit I may have blocked Nick once or twice, but 98% of the time, he’s darting to the ball, so he’s very hard to touch,” said Sederwall.

That ability has translated well to the pros. Bolton is a staple of the Chiefs defense and a Super Bowl captain. Leadership that Sederwall experienced when the Tigers were teammates.

“Being under the leadership of Nick, I was a year behind him, so I got to see him basically step up through the roles of being a leader,” said Sederwall.

As Bolton leads the Chiefs on the field for the biggest game on the biggest stage, he represents Mizzou, and Mizzou roots for him.

“Being from Mizzou, we got a lot of good guys that come out every single year. Just being one of those guys playing this game, and it’s huge, I know it’s huge for Columbia, the University of Missouri, and the whole state of Missouri,” said Nick Bolton.

“He’s out there flying around, and I think if he’s on the field, the Chiefs have a great chance. The Mizzou faithful are right there, just locked in,” said Weatherspoon.

“Seeing Nick play for the Chiefs and what’s he done for us at Mizzou and now what he’s doing for Kansas City, it’s pretty fantastic,” said Sederwall.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcyclist dies
Springfield police identify man killed in a motorcycle crash
Motorcyclist
New Missouri bill introduced could change what you can and can’t do while riding your motorcycle
Police lights
Cedar County, Mo. authorities find female body buried in a rural area
generic crash
Missouri Highway Patrol investigates deadly crash on James River Freeway near Springfield
Generic
Springfield police make arrest after armed robbery Thursday night

Latest News

Donna Kelce opens her half BBQ/half cheesesteak pizza.
Papa Johns teams up with Donna Kelce for half Chiefs/half Eagles pizza
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) pauses on the field with tight end Jody...
Why Chiefs will win Super Bowl: experience and talent
People have their photo taken with signage for the Kansas City Chiefs NFL football team while...
No Super Bowl? No problem for millions of Americans
Die-hard fans of the Eagles and Chiefs are excited for the big matchup to happen in Arizona.
Duel in the Desert: NFL fans, former Super Bowl champ, give their Chiefs Eagles score predictions