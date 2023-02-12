Duel in the Desert: Missouri’s Governor Parson makes friendly wager with Pennsylvania’s governor

By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 8:21 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENDALE, Ariz (KY3) - Missouri Governor Mike Parson traveled to the desert to see his Kansas City Chiefs in another Super Bowl.

Governor Parson and Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro took the stage before a packed NFL Experience to make their wager on Super Bowl 57 official.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcyclist
New Missouri bill introduced could change what you can and can’t do while riding your motorcycle
generic crash
Missouri Highway Patrol investigates deadly crash on James River Freeway near Springfield
Cody Longo arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Monday, Aug. 20,...
‘Days of Our Lives’ actor Cody Longo dies at 34, reports say
Courtesy: Douglas County Sheriff's Office
Mansfield man charged with a DWI, and more, after teen hurt car surfing
The company issued a nationwide recall of the Skippack Medical Lab rapid test kits.
Recall issued for 56,000 COVID-19 antigen rapid tests

Latest News

Duel in the Desert: Missouri's Governor Parson makes friendly wager with Pennsylvania's governor
Duel in the Desert: American Heart Association teaches proper CPR at Super Bowl.
Duel in the Desert: American Heart Association teaching proper CPR at Super Bowl
Duel in the Desert: American Heart Association teaching proper CPR at Super Bowl
O-Zone: Baptist Bible College 91, College of the Ozarks 85