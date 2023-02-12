Duel in the Desert: Ozarks brothers’ company helps Special Olympian attend the Super Bowl

PHOENIX, Az. (KY3) - Zachary and Adam Best created the website Fansided in 2007. The Hillcrest grads wanted a place for fans to come together and stay informed.

“Sometimes I have to pinch myself but I’ve always been a dreamer,” co-founder Zachary Best said.

This past week, Best found himself and his company Fansided, inside the Super Bowl Media Row. His website was able to interview some of the biggest names in football, and Chiefs history including former quarterback Joe Montana and tight end Tony Gonzalez.

“We really wanted to tap into fans and the reactions and the emotions that go into being a fan,” Best said. “So telling it from that angle has been really successful for us.”

What started as basically a fan site for the Chiefs has grown. First to all of the NFL teams, then to all of the pro sports teams.

“Took us on a wild ride,” Best said. “And 16 years later, we’re still doing it. We’re a Top 10 in the U.S. ComScore for Digital Sports. So we’re really proud of the work we’ve done.”

But to be the best, the Bests are always looking for the next, best thing.

“I’m gonna get your guys’ predictions,” Special Olympian and sportscaster Malcolm Harris-Gowdie said to Hall of Fame running back Emmitt Smith during an interview.

Fansided has become an official partner with the Special Olympics. This week, it gave Malcolm a chance to sit in on the site’s stream and interview some Hall of Famers.

“I really wanted to find a partner that we could grow with and felt like we were giving back to our community,” Best said. “So we partnered with Special Olympics.”

“Honestly, Chad,” Malcolm said, “it’s been amazing. This whole entire week.”

Malcolm and Fansided have become the first unified reporting team to cover the lead-up to the Super Bowl. But it gets better. This week Malcolm found out he’s also attending the Super Bowl as a reporter.

“It’s gonna be a lot of fun,” Malcolm said. “My first ever Super Bowl. I’m making unprecedented, uncharted territory. History in the making. The first time ever! Breaking barriers. So, this is not the last.”

And it’s all thanks to two brothers from the Ozarks.

