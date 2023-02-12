Duel in the Desert: Republic man stars in Super Bowl commercial

Gerald Downey is back this Super Bowl as “The Busch Guy.”
By Chad Plein
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 10:26 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GLENDALE, Az. (KY3) - Our viewers might have a new favorite Super Bowl commercial thanks to an actor from the Ozarks starring in one of them.

Republic native, Gerald Downey is known as “The Busch Guy.” But is year’s Super Bowl ad isn’t the first time he’s been featured during the Big Game. Downey’s 2017 Busch Beer ad put our plad-wearing hero on the map. Once he pops open a cold beer, the word “Busch” lingers for the entire length of the commercial.

But this was also not a first for the Ozarks. There was another local who appeared in Super Bowl beer commercials.

Glendale grad, Rob Fitzgerald in the ‘90s was known for his catchphrase, “I love you, man.”

