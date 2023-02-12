Duel in the Desert: Super Bowl groundskeeper says prepping the field for SBLVII will be his last after historic career

GLENDALE, Ariz. (KY3) - From the time Stram faced Lombardi until now, one man has prepared the playing field for every. Single. Super Bowl.

“In the olden days, we didn’t spend $500 on grass, and here today, at this field, it’s costing $750,000 for this field,” said George Toma.

George Toma, also known as the sod father or God of Sod, has forgotten more about growing grass than most of us will ever know.

“He has a little saying, ‘do the job and then some.’ That means going a little further to get the job done, and some people might call that it’s never good enough,” said Ryna Toma, George’s son.

The 94-year-old learned his work ethic growing up near Philadelphia before moving to Kansas City, where he spent decades crafting the fields for the Athletics, Royals, and Chiefs.

“Working for Lamar (Hunt), when (the Chiefs) were in the AFL and beat Buffalo, Lamar gave me a ring. Then when they beat the Vikings, Lamar gave me a ring. Then when they won in Miami, they presented me with a Super Bowl ring,” said George.

George says he’s impartial in Super Bowl 57 with his two favorite teams squaring off. But his son Ryan says his own allegiance is clear.

“Are you Chiefs all the way? Oh, absolutely. Never even been to Pennsylvania.”

Ryan Toma has been to 40 Super Bowls, helping his dad with the job he loves.

“It’s very cool to see the people from the commissioner of the league all the way down to janitors know who he is. Last week was his birthday, just walking around and everybody in the stadium wishing him a happy birthday, he’s well-known everywhere,” said Ryan.

But like all good things, this yearly tradition will soon reach its end.

“This will be my last one, but my grounds crew says if I’m still living, they’re going to come and get me,” said George.

“He says this is his last one, do you believe him? I do, year.”

And so, as George Toma rides off into the sunset, he’ll find the grass is greener because he won’t need to paint it anymore.

