FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A few more quiet days lined up

Good Saturday evening, everyone. It was certainly cold to start the morning out with lows in the upper teens to middle 20s across the Ozarks. That was brought to us by clear skies overnight and a calm breeze before sunrise. Fortunately, those same conditions sent a lot of us back into the lower 50s this afternoon. It’s nice to see high pressure still in control for tonight and for our Sunday. However, we are watching a developing front in the Rockies and a stronger system in the western United States.

Under clear skies tonight, our area of high pressure will start to move to the east. That will allow for a light southwesterly breeze to return tonight and keep lows in the middle to upper 20s. By Sunday afternoon, we’ll see that southwest breeze range between 5 and 12 mph across the Ozarks.

That southwest wind will allow for some upper-level moisture to build in and pass through as cirrus clouds Sunday afternoon. Fortunately, nothing will come of it as we continue through the day.

Given the quiet skies and southwest breeze for Sunday afternoon, I’m expecting that to boost highs into the upper 50s to near 60° across the Ozarks.

After partly cloudy skies Sunday evening, we’ll turn mostly clear again for Monday morning with a quick westerly breeze returning as the quick cold front comes in from the west.

Even with that front, it won’t really cool us down at all. In fact, we’ll start in the middle to upper 30s for Monday morning.

After that, it won’t be much cooler at all for Monday afternoon. Under mostly sunny skies, most of us will top out in the middle to upper 50s for the day.

Late Monday night and into Tuesday, the stronger system coming from the western part of the country will head into the Ozarks. Scattered showers will pick up very late Monday night and into Tuesday morning. As the main crux of the system passes by during the day, we’ll hold on to periods of scattered showers and thunderstorms under mostly cloudy skies through the day.

With those conditions, we’ll see temperatures go from the middle 40s in the morning to the middle 50s for the afternoon. Behind that system, we’ll enjoy a mostly sunny Wednesday with lows in the middle 40s and highs in the middle to upper 60s for a brief warm up. We’ll also have to deal with a windy Wednesday that will propel us to those warmer temperatures. Then, our next system comes in late Wednesday night and into Thursday.

As we go through the day, colder air will quickly rush in on the backside of this system. I’m expecting temperatures to drop into the lower to middle 30s by Thursday afternoon. If any moisture in the northern Ozarks is still around as we turn sharply colder at the surface and aloft, some scattered snow showers could try to mix in before the rain chances clear out by late Thursday afternoon.

Since Tuedsay’s and Thursday’s systems will primarily be rain, we’re expecting rain totals through next week to range between half an inch and an inch across the Ozarks.

In terms of temperatures by the end of the week, let’s put things in perspective. By Wednesday, our normal high for Springfield should be 50°.

After a very mild Wednesday, temperatures will drop through the day Thursday and into the middle 30s by the afternoon. Next weekend looks dry with mostly sunny skies for Friday and Saturday. However, next weekend will start cold with lows around 20° and highs pushing into the upper 30s on Friday. Fortunately, that cold snap won’t last long. We’ll get out of the middle 20s Saturday morning and push highs back into the lower 50s.

