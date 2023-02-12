GAMEDAY BLOG: Chiefs take on Eagles in Super Bowl LVII

FILE: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes signals teammates during the first half of...
FILE: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes signals teammates during the first half of the NFL AFC Championship playoff football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo.(Ed Zurga | AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 2:03 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (KCTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs are playing in their third Super Bowl in four years. As they take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII, follow along with live updates here in KCTV’s gameday blog.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcyclist
New Missouri bill introduced could change what you can and can’t do while riding your motorcycle
generic crash
Missouri Highway Patrol investigates deadly crash on James River Freeway near Springfield
The company issued a nationwide recall of the Skippack Medical Lab rapid test kits.
Recall issued for 56,000 COVID-19 antigen rapid tests
Lawyers allege the school fired McDorman because his belief in accepting all LGBTQ+ people...
Another West Plains, Mo. State School teacher charged in assault of student
Cody Longo arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Monday, Aug. 20,...
‘Days of Our Lives’ actor Cody Longo dies at 34, reports say

Latest News

With "Super Bowl Bound" on the scoreboard behind them, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid,...
Reid’s last ride? Report says Chiefs coach has ‘decision to make’ following Super Bowl
Courtesy: Ava Rural Fire Department
One person taken by helicopter to Springfield after a crash in Douglas County
Yellville Ark. woman killed after two-car crash causing car to catch fire
FILE: Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) celebrates a touchdown with...
Chiefs’ offensive linemen welcomes twins on Super Bowl Sunday