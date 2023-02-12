One man in serious condition taken by helicopter to Springfield after a crash in Douglas County

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Mansfield man has been taken by helicopter to a Springfield hospital after his truck ran off the side of the road and hit a tree.

According to the Ava Rural Fire Department, the crash happened on State Highway U, just north of Ava Saturday morning around 8:20 a.m. The truck ran off the side of the road and hit a tree.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the 19-year-old man was not wearing a safety device at the time of the crash.

CoxHealth ambulance crews and Air Care crews, the Missouri State Highway Patrol, and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office all assisted in investigating the crash.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.