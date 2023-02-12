One person taken by helicopter to Springfield after a crash in Douglas County

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - One person has been taken by helicopter to a Springfield hospital after their truck ran off the side of the road and hit a tree.

According to the Ava Rural Fire Department, the crash happened on State Highway U, just north of Ava. The truck ran off the side of the road and hit a tree.

The condition of the driver is unknown at this time.

CoxHealth ambulance crews and Air Care crews, the Missouri State Highway Patrol, and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office all assisted in investigating the crash.

We will provide more information on the driver when it becomes available.

