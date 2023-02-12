Warsaw, Mo. man in serious condition after pedestrian v. car crash

PETTIS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A Warsaw man is in serious condition after being hit by a car in Pettis County Saturday night.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the incident happened when a car, driven by an 82-year-old man also from Warsaw, hit a 26-year-old man who was walking near the right edge of the road.

The crash happened around 8:25 p.m. on Highway 65 near Sedalia. The 26-year-old was taken to a hospital in Columbia.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.