Warsaw, Mo. man in serious condition after pedestrian v. car crash

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 12:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PETTIS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A Warsaw man is in serious condition after being hit by a car in Pettis County Saturday night.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the incident happened when a car, driven by an 82-year-old man also from Warsaw, hit a 26-year-old man who was walking near the right edge of the road.

The crash happened around 8:25 p.m. on Highway 65 near Sedalia. The 26-year-old was taken to a hospital in Columbia.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcyclist
New Missouri bill introduced could change what you can and can’t do while riding your motorcycle
generic crash
Missouri Highway Patrol investigates deadly crash on James River Freeway near Springfield
The company issued a nationwide recall of the Skippack Medical Lab rapid test kits.
Recall issued for 56,000 COVID-19 antigen rapid tests
Lawyers allege the school fired McDorman because his belief in accepting all LGBTQ+ people...
Another West Plains, Mo. State School teacher charged in assault of student
Cody Longo arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Monday, Aug. 20,...
‘Days of Our Lives’ actor Cody Longo dies at 34, reports say

Latest News

Yellville Ark. woman killed after two-car crash causing car to catch fire
FILE: Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) celebrates a touchdown with...
Chiefs’ offensive linemen welcomes twins on Super Bowl Sunday
Zachary Best on the right listens to Special Olympian Malcolm Harris-Gowdie talk about...
Duel in the Desert: Ozarks brothers’ company helps Special Olympian attend the Super Bowl
Zachary Best on the right listens to Special Olympian Malcolm Harris-Gowdie talk about...
Duel in the Desert: Ozarks brothers' company helps Special Olympian attend the Super Bowl