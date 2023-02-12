Yellville Ark. woman killed after two-car crash causing car to catch fire

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 1:33 PM CST
BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. (KY3) - A Yellville woman has died after a two-car crash near Mountain Home Friday night.

According to the Arkansas State Poice crash report, the crash happened around 7 p.m. on U.S. Highway 62, west of Tucker Cemetery Road. The crash happened when one car was traveling west on the highway, and the second car was traveling east.

The westbound car crossed the center line and hit the eastbound car head-on. The eastbound car then went off the side of the road, rolled over, and caught on fire.

The driver of the eastbound car, 27-year-old Tapanga Maxwell, died. There was a passenger with Maxwell who was also injured. The driver of the westbound car was injured as well.

Zachary Best on the right listens to Special Olympian Malcolm Harris-Gowdie talk about...
Duel in the Desert: Ozarks brothers’ company helps Special Olympian attend the Super Bowl
