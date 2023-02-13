Analyst: Enjoy falling gas prices ‘while they last’

Although gas and diesel prices fell for the second week, a petroleum analyst warns motorists to...
Although gas and diesel prices fell for the second week, a petroleum analyst warns motorists to enjoy it while it lasts.(AP)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 8:20 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Although gas and diesel prices fell for the second week, a petroleum analyst warns motorists to enjoy it while it lasts.

According to GasBuddy.com’s survey of 1,826 stations in Arkansas, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fell 5.1 cents last week to $3.06.

Despite the drop, prices in the Natural State remain 14.1 cents higher than a month ago and just 8.2 cents lower than last year.

The national average fell 7.3 cents a gallon to $3.37. The national average price of diesel also fell 7.3 cents to $4.53 a gallon.

“For a second straight week, the national average price of gasoline has declined, alongside the price of diesel which has fallen to its lowest level in nearly a year,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

While expects diesel prices to continue dropping, he cautions that the transition to summer gasoline will send those prices up.

“Refinery maintenance season will soon be in full force, likely putting upward pressure on prices,” he said. “On average, gasoline prices rise between 35 and 85 cents per gallon between March and Memorial Day, so motorists seeing prices fall should enjoy the declines while they last.”

To find the cheapest gas prices wherever you travel, visit the KAIT Pump Patrol.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcyclist
New Missouri bill introduced could change what you can and can’t do while riding your motorcycle
There is a heavy police presence at a home in east Springfield near Glenstone Avenue.
Heavy police presence at a home in east Springfield
Courtesy: Ava Rural Fire Department
One man in serious condition taken by helicopter to Springfield after a crash in Douglas County
The company issued a nationwide recall of the Skippack Medical Lab rapid test kits.
Recall issued for 56,000 COVID-19 antigen rapid tests
FILE: Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) celebrates a touchdown with...
Chiefs’ offensive linemen welcomes twins on Super Bowl Sunday

Latest News

Goo Goo Dolls/Ozarks Amphitheater
The Goo Goo Dolls making a tour stop in the Ozarks
Yes, a win is a win. But, did you think the ending of the Super Bowl could have been better?
Duel in the Desert: Fans react to the ending of the Super Bowl
Yes, a win is a win. But, did you think the ending of the Super Bowl could have been better?
Duel in the Desert: Fans react to the ending of the Super Bowl
The KC defense steps up and leads to the Chiefs offense completing the comeback.
Duel in the Desert: The Chiefs play complimentary football to win Super Bowl 57