Valentine’s Day inflation doesn’t have to break your heart

Valentine's Day inflation
Valentine's Day inflation
By Anna Johnson
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 4:43 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s estimated valentine’s day will cost you about $300 this year. Candy is up 25% and many other gift items have also risen in price over the last year.

If you want to save some money and still create a memorable day, here are some alternatives:

- Create an experience – it could be a romantic walk through a park, a movie night in with your favorite snacks or a star-gazing.

- Pick a personal gift that’s value is more intrinsic than what’s on the price tag. Small businesses in our community sell unique items like printed hand towels, fresh tea blends and local honey.

- DIY a gift. Whether it’s a poem, a favorite kind of cookie or a hand-painted wine glass, you can find ideas online. There are also painting and pottery shops in the Springfield area where they walk you through a complete project. With pottery painting, just be aware that it can take up to a few weeks to be fired and ready for use.

Value is defined a lot of different ways so when you’re thinking about a gift, remember the phrase, ‘time is money.’ If you have less money, use your time to create something special.

Valentine's Inflation
Valentine's Inflation

