Chiefs Super Bowl parade celebration planned for Wednesday, Feb. 15

Fans gather for a rally in front of Union Station after a parade through downtown Kansas City,...
Fans gather for a rally in front of Union Station after a parade through downtown Kansas City, Mo., Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, to celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs victory in the NFL's Super Bowl 54. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) (KY3)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 12:28 AM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The plans were drawn up for a parade if the Chiefs won Super Bowl LVII.

Following a 10-point comeback, the Chiefs won their third Super Bowl title in franchise history, a thrilling 38-35 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.

The parade will kick off at 12 p.m. and last approximately 1.5 hours.

A rally will begin at approximately 1:45 p.m. in front of Union Station and the National WWI Museum and Memorial north lawn, lasting about one hour, according to the Kansas City Sports Commission.

City officials have not yet released a parade route, although it is likely to be similar to recent Royals and Chiefs of parades of going down Grand Boulevard from the downtown business district and into the Crossroads.

The expected number of attendees is at least 500,000.

The City of Kansas City has said that Thursday, Feb. 16 will serve as a backup day, should Wednesday not work out for any reason, such as weather.

You can sign up to receive notifications from ALERTKC by texting “KCPARADE” to 888-777.

ALSO READ: With the Chiefs Super Bowl win, KCPS cancels classes for Wednesday

