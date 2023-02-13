Day after winning Super Bowl, Patrick Mahomes enjoys Disneyland with family

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes holds his daughter, Sterling Skye Mahomes, after...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes holds his daughter, Sterling Skye Mahomes, after the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)(Brynn Anderson | AP)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 2:49 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - “Welcome to the happiest place on earth, Bronze and Sterling!”

Along with his wife Brittany, Kansas Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes visited Disneyland on Monday.

Mahomes took a family photo with his family and shared the image on social media.

