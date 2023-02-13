Duel in the Desert: Fans react to the ending of the Super Bowl

GLENDALE, Ariz. (KY3) - Chad Plein gets reactions from fans as they were leaving Super Bowl 57 on its ending.

Many thought the two best teams in the NFL should have had a more thrilling, dramatic ending. The end of the day though, the Chiefs fans say a win is a win.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.