Duel in the Desert: Fans react to the ending of the Super Bowl

Many thought the two best teams in the NFL should have had a more thrilling, dramatic ending.
By Chad Plein
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 7:52 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
GLENDALE, Ariz. (KY3) - Chad Plein gets reactions from fans as they were leaving Super Bowl 57 on its ending.

Many thought the two best teams in the NFL should have had a more thrilling, dramatic ending. The end of the day though, the Chiefs fans say a win is a win.

