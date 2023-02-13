Duel in the Desert: Mahomes on past failures helping prepare for Super Bowl 57 win

Coverage from Phoenix and Glendale continue for KY3.
By Chad Plein
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 6:37 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GLENDALE, Ariz. (KY3) - From a loss in Super Bowl 55 to AFC Title games, Patrick Mahomes says those lessons all helped build the Chiefs to become Super Bowl 57 champions.

KY3′s team at the Super Bowl talks about that Mahomes Magic in the desert.

