Duel in the Desert: Mahomes on past failures helping prepare for Super Bowl 57 win

GLENDALE, Ariz. (KY3) - From a loss in Super Bowl 55 to AFC Title games, Patrick Mahomes says those lessons all helped build the Chiefs to become Super Bowl 57 champions.

KY3′s team at the Super Bowl talks about that Mahomes Magic in the desert.

