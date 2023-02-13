FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Mild today before our next system arrives

Good Monday afternoon, everyone. After another cold start, the clear skies have helped temperatures out so far today. While all is quiet for the time being, we’re watching a cold front in the northwestern United States and another system in the Desert Southwest. Both of these systems will team up and head toward us just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Two systems out west will get organized and come at us with a wet, windy and chilly Valentine's Day. (KY3)

Before it changes our weather up, we’re looking at a quiet, sunny and mild day with a light breeze in place. That should allow highs to climb back into the lower 60s. While a little cooler compared to yesterday, it will be yet another day with temperatures running above normal.

Under a light breeze and mostly sunny skies, we should be a bit mild today with highs in the lower 60s. (KY3)

Temperatures under mostly cloudy skies this evening and into tonight will only drop back into the middle to upper 40s. Temperatures will only drop so much as our next system comes in. Ahead of its arrival, we already have wind advisories in place for the Ozarks starting Tuesday morning.

Our south wind will set us up for wind advisories starting Tuesday morning. (KY3)

After a light breeze today and this evening, the south wind will pick up with gusts by morning between 15 and 30 mph.

After a light breeze today, the south wind could gust between 15 and 30 mph by Tuesday morning. (KY3)

By the afternoon, the gusts could easily range between 40 to 50 mph with some gusts over 50 mph certainly possible for Tuesday afternoon.

After wind gusts between 20 & 30 mph Tuesday morning, the gusts could push to at least 40 to 50 mph during the day. (KY3)

While we deal with the increasing south wind, we’ll also have to contend with scattered showers for the start of Tuesday morning and additional periods of rain and some thunderstorms during the day.

After midnight, rain chances will begin to develop as we work into Tuesday morning. (KY3)

Periods of rain and some thunderstorms will be around through a good portion of the day Tuesday. (KY3)

Fortunately, I don’t see anything during the day Tuesday turning too strong or severe. However, pockets of moderate to sometimes heavy rainfall could pass through parts of the area. By late afternoon, most areas will be done with the rain chances with a few showers possibly grazing the northwestern Ozarks.

While clouds will stick around, a few showers could clip the northwestern Ozarks late Tuesday afternoon and early Tuesday evening. (KY3)

Overall, I expect rain amounts to stay under an inch with this system.

Rain amounts with Tuesday's system should range between half an inch and three-quarters of an inch. (KY3)

After a quiet Wednesday, the weather will quickly change for Wednesday night with another system coming in from the west. By late Wednesday night, we should see some scattered showers and even some thunderstorms work into the area. Below, I highlighted areas in northern Arkansas and close to the Missouri/Arkansas state line where we could see a couple of strong thunderstorms. There’s still some question as to how unstable we could briefly get before the colder air with this system comes in on Thursday. I still expect any severe weather chances to stay mainly south of the Ozarks. Still, we’ll keep a close eye on this setup.

As another storm system approaches late Wednesday evening, some of the southern Ozarks could see some possibly strong thunderstorms. The better chances for severe weather will stay south of the region. (KY3)

Thursday will be all about temperatures trending colder through the day. By midnight, temperatures will be in the lower 50s. By the morning drive, we’ll be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Still, that would be warm enough for scattered rain showers to get the day started.

Another system Thursday (ky3)

By late Thursday morning and through the afternoon, temperatures will drop and hold into the lower 30s. Any moisture still in place by this time with colder air at the surface and cold air aloft could end as a rain/snow mix. However, any accumulations still look very minor and we’ll dry out by Thursday evening.

With falling temperatures Thursday, any leftover rain chances could mix with a little snow by early Thursday afternoon. (KY3)

Behind the system, we’ll be mostly sunny and cold for Friday with highs in the upper 30s. Fortunately, this cold snap won’t last long.

After a very mild Wednesday, winter returns as we head closer to the weekend. (KY3)

Under fair skies, we’ll have highs back near 50° on Saturday and into the upper 50s by Sunday. Early next week shows a mild and quiet Monday before another potential storm system could bring rain and some wintry weather back into the Ozarks.

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.