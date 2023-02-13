FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain chances return this week

Good Sunday evening, everyone. We had a nice and mild day to wrap up the weekend with highs near 60° or in the lower 60s across the Ozarks. While Monday is looking okay, we do have some changes lining up. The first cold front to our west will come through tonight & early Monday morning. While that won’t do a lot for us, the storm system right behind will come out of the Desert Southwest and change things up on Tuesday.

After the evening cloud cover passes through, we’ll be mostly clear to start Monday morning out with lows in the middle to upper 30s. The passing cold front will briefly have a west wind in place in the morning before we lighten the breeze through the day. With that and mostly sunny skies, we’ll only be a little cooler behind the front with highs still above normal near 60°.

After a mostly sunny day, the stronger storm system will ramp our cloud cover up through the evening. By early Tuesday morning, enough lift and moisture will move in to bring scattered showers back into the Ozarks.

With increasing clouds, increasing rain chances and an increasing south wind with gusts between 15 and 25 mph, lows for Tuesday morning will only drop back into the middle 40s. The main crux of the storm system will press into the Ozarks late Tuesday morning and into Tuesday afternoon. The end result will be continued rain and thunderstorm chances across the area. While nothing looks strong or severe, we can’t rule out some areas of moderate to possibly heavy rainfall at times.

By late Tuesday afternoon after 3 or 4 o’clock, the rain chances will come to a close with this system. However, I still think we’ll have some clouds as we wrap up the afternoon and head into Tuesday evening.

The expected rain amounts look minor for a lot of us. While most areas could come near half an inch overall, we can’t rule out some heavier pockets over half an inch where heavier pockets of rain could pass through.

The other weather story for Tuesday will be the strong south wind with the system outside of any rain and thunderstorm chances. While the gusts may be limited between 15 and 25 mph in the morning, the gusts could range between 40 and 50 mph for many spots during the day. While no wind advisories are out, it wouldn’t be surprising if we saw some go out before Tuesday. Nonetheless, it will be a windy Valentine’s Day as well as a wet Valentine’s Day for us this time around.

Even with the clouds and the rain chances, the south wind will do its best to warm a lot of us back into the middle to upper 50s by Tuesday afternoon.

Even when you factor the slightly cooler Tuesday into account, we’ll keep temperatures above normal through Wednesday of this week. Speaking of Wednesday, it still looks like it will be the warmest day of the week with highs close to 70°. Then, note how the mild trend comes to a sharp halt by Thursday.

After a mild and mostly sunny Wednesday, another storm system will quickly approach with some scattered showers by Wednesday evening. Temperatures by midnight going into Thursday will be in the lower 50s to keep our precipitation chances as rain. Temperatures will continue to drop back into the lower 40s by 6 Thursday moring and into lower 30s by the afternoon.

Since some moisture will still be around as temperatures turn cold enough at the surface and aloft by late Thursday morning and early Thursday afternoon, this system could end as a rain/snow mix. With the system looking a touch drier and since the system won’t stick around very long, I still think we’ll have very minor accumulations. It’s something we’ll still keep an eye on, though. After a cold and mostly sunny Friday, look at how next weekend is shaping up.

Partly sunny skies with upper-level ridging returning will push highs back into the lower 50s on Saturday and upper 50s by next Sunday.

