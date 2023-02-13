The Goo Goo Dolls making a tour stop in the Ozarks

CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - The Ozark Amphitheater announced the Goo Goo Dolls will make a tour stop in September.

The band’s The Big Night Out Tour happens at the Camdenton outdoor concert spot on Friday, September 22 at 8 p.m. Fitz and Tantrums will open the concert.

The rock band had its first success after releasing its breakthrough single, “Name,” in 1995. Hits such as “Iris” and “Slide” followed.

Tickets go on sale for the concert’s presale on Tuesday. Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, February 17. CLICK HERE for ticket info.

