Grant avenue construction in Springfield nearly six weeks behind schedule

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Efforts to build a new parkway from Bass Pro to downtown Springfield are about six weeks behind schedule.

“The ends justify the means in my head,” said Joel Bradley, one of the many people living amongst the construction.

Bradley, along with his wife, have been living in the middle of the construction project on Grant Avenue. He says while it may seem like a bother, it’s going to be worth it.

The northbound lane of Grant Avenue has been closed for months, and Engineer Leree Reese with the City of Springfield says things are a little behind schedule.

“Some of that has taken a little bit longer than we anticipated originally,” said Reese. “And then as we got into, you know, some of the winter months, there were some spurts of bad weather.”

The seven-part construction plan is currently on phase two from Sunshine street to Ildereen Street, and still, with no concrete date on when that will be done, phase three of the project from Catalpa to Grand will start sometime in March.

“But while they’re doing that, the utility work will still be going on in section two,” said Reese. “So throughout this project, as we move to sections, some of its kind of going to overlap, it’s not a clean cut from one section to the other most of the time.”

While the project is going over the time they had planned, Joel says he doesn’t mind

“It’s a little inconvenient, but it’s going to increase our property value in the long run,” said Bradley. “The fact that it’s going to connect us to downtown and Bass Pro, I just like the convenience of it.”

City Engineers say they will be releasing more information on the project sometime in the next week and say the project could be done as early as the summer of 2024.

