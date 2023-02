SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - There is a heavy police presence at a home in east Springfield near Glenstone Avenue.

Several officers, a bearcat, and EMS crews are on the scene at a home in the 1800 block of E. Berkley Street.

We will provide more information.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.