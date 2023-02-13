Henne announces retirement following Chiefs’ Super Bowl win

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates his touchdown with quarterback Chad...
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates his touchdown with quarterback Chad Henne (4) against the Jacksonville Jaguarsduring the first half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)(Ed Zurga | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 11:27 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Chiefs backup quarterback Chad Henne announced his retirement Sunday following Kansas City’s win in Super Bowl LVII.

Henne announced the retirement via Instagram.

Henne’s final NFL pass was a touchdown to Travis Kelce in the AFC Divisional win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

He played 13 seasons in the NFL with the Miami Dolphins, Jacksonville Jaguars and the Chiefs.

