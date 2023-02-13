KC leaders release Chiefs parade route for Wednesday

Fans gather for a rally in front of Union Station after a parade through downtown Kansas City,...
Fans gather for a rally in front of Union Station after a parade through downtown Kansas City, Mo., Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, to celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs victory in the NFL's Super Bowl 54. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) (KY3)
By Shain Bergan
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 11:58 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City leaders have released the map for Wednesday’s Chiefs Super Bowl parade, showing the route the team will make on their way to a rally at Union Station.

The parade will start at noon at Sixth Street and Grand Boulevard, working its way down Grand until finally heading west at Union Station. The rally at Union Station is estimated to begin around 1:45 p.m.

Below is the map released by the city:

Here's the Chiefs parade route for Wednesday in Kansas City.
Here's the Chiefs parade route for Wednesday in Kansas City.(City of Kansas City)

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is a heavy police presence at a home in east Springfield near Glenstone Avenue.
Heavy police presence at a home in east Springfield
Motorcyclist
New Missouri bill introduced could change what you can and can’t do while riding your motorcycle
Courtesy: Ava Rural Fire Department
One man in serious condition taken by helicopter to Springfield after a crash in Douglas County
Yellville Ark. woman killed after two-car crash causing car to catch fire
The company issued a nationwide recall of the Skippack Medical Lab rapid test kits.
Recall issued for 56,000 COVID-19 antigen rapid tests

Latest News

After a nice and mild Monday, our next system will be ready to come in late tonight.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Mild today before our next system arrives
FILE - Union Station, and the World War I Memorial in Kansas City
World War I Memorial offers parking, discount admission for Chiefs parade
Queen of Clean: How to remove blood stains
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Quiet today before our next storm system comes in
It is a Super Sunday for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman and guard Nick...
Super Bowl babies: Hardman joins Allegretti in becoming father following championship win