Man stabbed in east Springfield; taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police are investigating a stabbing on the city’s east side that occurred Monday afternoon.

It happened in the 1200 block of South Lone Pine around 3:45 p.m. Police say a man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say the stabber ran off. It’s unclear if the two people know each other or not.

