Man stabbed in east Springfield; taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries

By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police are investigating a stabbing on the city’s east side that occurred Monday afternoon.

It happened in the 1200 block of South Lone Pine around 3:45 p.m. Police say a man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say the stabber ran off. It’s unclear if the two people know each other or not.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is a heavy police presence at a home in east Springfield near Glenstone Avenue.
Heavy police presence at a home in east Springfield
Motorcyclist
New Missouri bill introduced could change what you can and can’t do while riding your motorcycle
Fire in the Hole/Courtesy: Silver Dollar City
Silver Dollar City announces 2023 grand finale for original Fire in the Hole ride
Courtesy: Ava Rural Fire Department
One man in serious condition taken by helicopter to Springfield after a crash in Douglas County
Yellville Ark. woman killed after two-car crash causing car to catch fire

Latest News

Crooks say they found your pet.
On Your Side: Missing pet scam
Crooks say they found your pet
On Your Side: Missing pet scam
Camden County woman arrested for setting fire to a home and car in central Missouri
Man stabbed in east Springfield; taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries
Man stabbed in east Springfield; taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries