Ozark Greenways asks residents to give soft trails a break

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - With the weather again feeling like Spring, many are making their way outdoors to enjoy the break from winter’s cold.

The warm weather has melted away a lot of snow and ice left over from the winter weather we’ve had over the past couple of weeks. It hasn’t been warm enough to dry it up yet though, leaving mud.

Those who work for Greenway trails are asking that you give the trails a bit of a break. Fellows Lake Greenway Trails are some of the newer trails in the Springfield area. It’s a new beautiful place to explore for some but takes a bit more effort to establish and keep nice.

Chelsea Russell-Ice, the soft surface trail coordinator for Ozark Greenway, has one simple request.

”Hey, if you enjoy the trail, awesome. Part of that is being a good trail steward. Being a good trail steward means don’t ride it when it’s not in good condition,” she says.

She says if you do come upon a muddy spot, stick to the trail and don’t walk around it.

Though counterintuitive, she says walking around widens the trail and damages it.

