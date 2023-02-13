Queen of Clean: How to remove blood stains

If you have blood all over your clothes maybe laundry isn’t your biggest problem! You have to...
If you have blood all over your clothes maybe laundry isn’t your biggest problem! You have to remove it some time, so here’s how to do it.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 12:25 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If you have blood all over your clothes maybe laundry isn’t your biggest problem! You have to remove it some time, so here’s how to do it.

How to:

  • 1. Use cold water to wash away bloodstain
  • 2. Never use hot water. It will “cook” the protein in the blood and set the stain in.
  • 3. When the stain is new, soak it in about a gallon of cold water with two teaspoons of salt. That may be all it needs. If the stain is gone, launder as usual.
  • 4. For old stains or tougher stains, saturate with 3% Hydrogen Peroxide.
  • 5. Let it sit for 10 minutes and then rinse with water.
  • 6. Meat Tenderizer is also a good choice. Moisten the blood stain with cold water and sprinkle on the meat tenderizer.

Let sit for 30 minutes, rinse in cold water, and if the stain is gone, launder as usual.

Linda Says: For a small amount of your own blood, like a needle prick, spit on the blood. The enzyme in your saliva will digest the protein in the stain. Don’t try this with your kid’s blood and your own saliva, it won’t work!

For more information, go here: https://www.queenofclean.com

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is a heavy police presence at a home in east Springfield near Glenstone Avenue.
Heavy police presence at a home in east Springfield
Motorcyclist
New Missouri bill introduced could change what you can and can’t do while riding your motorcycle
Courtesy: Ava Rural Fire Department
One man in serious condition taken by helicopter to Springfield after a crash in Douglas County
Yellville Ark. woman killed after two-car crash causing car to catch fire
The company issued a nationwide recall of the Skippack Medical Lab rapid test kits.
Recall issued for 56,000 COVID-19 antigen rapid tests

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Skyy Moore (24) celebrates his touchdown against the...
Super Bowl top moments happened on, off and above the field
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes talks about the Chiefs Super Bowl win during an...
Super Bowl-winning combo will be leading Chiefs into future
Fire in the Hole/Courtesy: Silver Dollar City
Silver Dollar City announces 2023 grand finale for original Fire in the Hole ride
Goo Goo Dolls/Ozarks Amphitheater
The Goo Goo Dolls making a tour stop in the Ozarks