Rescue dog flees new owners, rings doorbell for help at shelter she called home

In a Facebook post from the Animal Rescue League of El Paso, staff said on Jan. 31, the...
In a Facebook post from the Animal Rescue League of El Paso, staff said on Jan. 31, the shelter’s Ring doorbell camera alerted them that Bailey was knocking at their door.(Animal Rescue League of El Paso)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 3:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL PASO, Texas (Gray News) – A dog who escaped her new owners in Texas ran back to the animal shelter she was adopted from, the shelter said.

In a Facebook post from the Animal Rescue League of El Paso, staff said on Jan. 31, the shelter’s Ring doorbell camera alerted them that Bailey was knocking at their door.

“Bailey made her own way back to ARL and rang our ring doorbell at 1:15am saying she wanted in,” the shelter said.

Staff rushed to the shelter in the middle of the night to help Bailey. They put her in the kennel she used to call home for so long.

“She lived at the shelter for soooo long this was home to her. She felt safe here. When she got loose she was on a mission to get home,” the shelter wrote.

It’s unclear exactly how Bailey evaded her new owners, but the shelter said she was successfully reunited with her forever family.

To ease any concerns, the shelter also said they are “very confident that Bailey is well cared for and loved,” and they plan to stay in touch with Bailey’s family.

“So happy that she’s home safe,” the shelter said.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is a heavy police presence at a home in east Springfield near Glenstone Avenue.
Heavy police presence at a home in east Springfield
Motorcyclist
New Missouri bill introduced could change what you can and can’t do while riding your motorcycle
Fire in the Hole/Courtesy: Silver Dollar City
Silver Dollar City announces 2023 grand finale for original Fire in the Hole ride
Courtesy: Ava Rural Fire Department
One man in serious condition taken by helicopter to Springfield after a crash in Douglas County
Yellville Ark. woman killed after two-car crash causing car to catch fire

Latest News

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby speaks during a press briefing at the White...
US defends decision to shoot down 3 unidentified objects
Grant Avenue Project/Springfield, Mo.
Grant Avenue construction in Springfield nearly six weeks behind schedule
Police vehicles surround a truck that was stopped on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in New York. Police...
U-Haul driver’s ‘rampage’ in NYC leaves 8 hurt, police say
Hike cautiously on the Ozark Greenways as warm temps leave muddy trails
FILE - De La Soul's Vincent Mason, left, and David Jude Jolicoeur perform at Rachael Ray's...
De La Soul co-founder Trugoy the Dove dead at 54