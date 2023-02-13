Silver Dollar City announces 2023 grand finale for original Fire in the Hole ride

BRANSON, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - Silver Dollar City announced 2023 will be the grand finale for the historic Fire in the Hole roller coaster. To celebrate, the park will host special events, park-wide fun, and promotions.

”More than 25 million guests have been entertained by the ‘Fire In the Hole’ adventure since the attraction opened a half-century ago,” said Brad Thomas, president of Silver Dollar City Attractions. “Today’s riders include grandparents who remember riding when they were kids, and now they share the fun and unique experience with THEIR grandkids!”

The ride’s storyline is modeled after the real-life mining town, Marmaros, located atop Marvel Cave and home to residents of long-ago Ozarks. The attraction began in 1972 and features fire-brigade-themed trains that twist, turn, and drop into a burning town where riders are the volunteer firefighters, saving the citizens and battling the flames before getting soaked themselves.

The announcement of the Grand Finale season coincides with the preparation of unprecedented growth slated for the next ten years at Silver Dollar City’s Branson properties. While there is no official word on what is ahead, park leadership says they are keenly aware that the iconic ride holds a place in the record books of attractions of the world. Therefore, what comes next must carry on the legacy. Industry experts support the claims.

“Fire In The Hole is a true classic from years past, a unique ride that’s a must-ride every park visit,” said Duane Marden, one of the attraction industry’s key experts and founder of RCDB (Roller Coaster Data Base). “Custom-built, enclosed roller coasters are an uncommon thing, and Silver Dollar City has operated Fire In The Hole longer than any other. I’m grateful that Silver Dollar City is giving guests fair notice to enjoy this classic ride for one final season.”

Travelers worldwide are known to come to Silver Dollar City to notch Fire In The Hole in their rider logs of classic coasters.

“Fire In The Hole is a special ride. As it enters the final season, I feel that it should be celebrated for the ground-breaking ride it is. I sincerely hope I can get back to the park for one last ride,” said Justin Garvanovic, founder of the European Coaster Club. “Knowing what a superb park Silver Dollar City is, I fully expect what is coming next will be something very special – wonderful in a brilliant way, as we Brits would say.”

The new season begins on March 11 during the park’s annual Spring Break schedule.

”This Grand Finale season of the original Fire In The Hole is paving the way for continued growth and new adventures at Silver Dollar City,” said Thomas. “There will be exciting announcements in the future!”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

