St. Louis Cardinals announce $6 flash ticket sale

The sale begins tomorrow morning at 9am
Cardinal $6 Ticket Sale
Cardinal $6 Ticket Sale(KMOV)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 12:09 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) -The 2023 baseball season is coming fast, and to celebrate, the Cardinals announced a 12-hour flash sale, with ticket prices starting as low as $6.

Beginning on February 14 at 9 a.m., baseball fans can begin purchasing tickets for any Monday thru Thursday game for just $6. In addition to the great pricing for game seats, each $6 ticket purchased will be pre-loaded with $6 in Cards Cash. This currency can be used towards food, drinks, and merchandise at Busch Stadium.

This special event is only occurring on February 14 for a 12-hour window, so be sure to sweep in and get your tickets before it’s too late. For more details about this flash sale, visit cardinals.com/six.

