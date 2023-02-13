Super Bowl babies: Hardman joins Allegretti in becoming father following championship win

It is a Super Sunday for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman and guard Nick...
It is a Super Sunday for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman and guard Nick Allegretti. Allegretti's wife gave birth to twins early Sunday, while Hardman tweeted his girlfriend was in labor. (AP Photos)(AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 12:26 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Shortly after the Kansas City Chiefs won Super Bowl LVII, wide receiver Mecole Hardman became a father.

At 4:17 a.m. Monday morning, Hardman tweeted, “He’s HERE,” along with a bevy of exclamation marks and emojis.

On Sunday morning, Hardman tweeted that his girlfriend’s water had broken. That same morning, Chiefs offensive lineman Nick Allegretti and his wife, Christina, welcomed twin girls.

READ MORE: Chiefs’ offensive linemen welcomes twins on Super Bowl Sunday

Hardman, who did not play against the Philadelphia Eagles during Kansas City’s 38-35 victory, was active on Twitter during the game, riding the highs and lows of the 10-point comeback victory along with the rest of Chiefs Kingdom.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

