Super Bowl babies: Hardman joins Allegretti in becoming father following championship win

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Shortly after the Kansas City Chiefs won Super Bowl LVII, wide receiver Mecole Hardman became a father.

At 4:17 a.m. Monday morning, Hardman tweeted, “He’s HERE,” along with a bevy of exclamation marks and emojis.

He’s HERE !!!!!! 😈😈😈 — Mecole Hardman Jr. (@MecoleHardman4) February 13, 2023

On Sunday morning, Hardman tweeted that his girlfriend’s water had broken. That same morning, Chiefs offensive lineman Nick Allegretti and his wife, Christina, welcomed twin girls.

Hardman, who did not play against the Philadelphia Eagles during Kansas City’s 38-35 victory, was active on Twitter during the game, riding the highs and lows of the 10-point comeback victory along with the rest of Chiefs Kingdom.

