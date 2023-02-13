World War I Memorial offers parking, discount admission for Chiefs parade

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - The National WWI Museum and Memorial will offer reserved parking and a discount admission rate for those who attend the Chiefs parade to celebrate the Super Bowl 57 victory.

With the hustle and bustle of a Chiefs Super Bowl Win, the National World War I Museum and Memorial says that on Wednesday, Feb. 15, it will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will offer a special discount admission rate of $10.

On Jan. 12, 1970, The Museum said fans first gathered around the grounds to celebrate the Chief’s Super Bowl title win. About 50 years later, fans returned to celebrate a second time. Now two years after that historic win, it will once again be part of the Kansas City story and welcome fans to celebrate the Chiefs on its grounds.

Officials indicated that the celebration will feature the parade at noon through downtown KC followed by a Victory Rally around 1:45 p.m. on the Union Station/National WWI Museum and Memorial grounds. Spectators are invited to watch the rally from the North Lawn.

For fans in search of convenient parking, the Museum said they can reserve a $35 parking pass for its Southeast Lawn. Tickets are required to be purchased in advance. Food and drinks will be available in the courtyard and indoors at the Museum Cafe. Ticketed guests can also access clean restrooms, the Museum Store and Memorial exhibitions. Children 5 and under are free.

