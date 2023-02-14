Arkansans working to aid Syrians following deadly quakes

The group has received high demand to give aid to those without a home in the two areas, but...
The group has received high demand to give aid to those without a home in the two areas, but because the roads cracked due to the quakes, it has been difficult to give aid.(Colton Molesky)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 8:52 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – A week after deadly earthquakes killed thousands in Turkey and Syria, Arkansans with the Syrian Emergency Task Force said they are helping out, but not without some setbacks.

According to content partner KARK, the group has received high demand to give aid to those without a home in the two areas, but because the roads cracked due to the quakes, it has been difficult to give aid.

“We provide hope to citizens, [who] for all reasons should have given up hope but haven’t. So, their resilience and commitment really motivate us,” said member Jerry Adams.

You can read the full story right now on KARK’s website.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire in the Hole/Courtesy: Silver Dollar City
Silver Dollar City announces 2023 grand finale for original Fire in the Hole ride
Springfield police investigating body found near Kansas Expressway.
Police: Skeletal remains found near Arc of the Ozarks on Kansas Expressway
There is a heavy police presence at a home in east Springfield near Glenstone Avenue.
Heavy police presence at a home in east Springfield
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates his touchdown with quarterback Chad...
Henne announces retirement following Chiefs’ Super Bowl win
Police car lights at night city street. Red and blue lights. Road traffic accident. Evening...
Kansas City officer shot, hurt after Chiefs’ Super Bowl win

Latest News

Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak speaks at Winter Warm-Up at Busch...
Cardinals, Mozeliak agree to two-year contract extension
Judge sentences man for meth trafficking, illegal firearm after arrest in Sprinfield
Prosecutors charged James Anderson with three counts of sexual misconduct involving a child.
Deputies arrest Lawrence County man for exposing himself to kids on a school bus
A bill that supporters say will help rural hospitals is headed to Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’...
Bill to help Arkansas rural hospitals sent to governor
A wind advisory covers multiple states today into early tonight. Gusts may exceed 50 mph at...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Get ready for the wind!