Bill to help Arkansas rural hospitals sent to governor

A bill that supporters say will help rural hospitals is headed to Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’...
A bill that supporters say will help rural hospitals is headed to Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ desk.(Pexels)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 8:26 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A bill that supporters say will help rural hospitals is headed to Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ desk.

House Bill 1127, also known as the “Rural Emergency Hospital Act,” authorizes the licensure of rural emergency hospitals by the Department of Health.

According to the bill’s sponsors, it would preserve healthcare services, encourage collaboration among health professionals, and promote quality healthcare services in rural areas.

The bill passed the Arkansas House of Representatives by a vote of 95-1 with 4 not voting. It unanimously passed the State Senate by a vote of 34-0 with 1 vote excused.

The bill now heads to the governor to sign into law.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire in the Hole/Courtesy: Silver Dollar City
Silver Dollar City announces 2023 grand finale for original Fire in the Hole ride
Springfield police investigating body found near Kansas Expressway.
Police: Skeletal remains found near Arc of the Ozarks on Kansas Expressway
There is a heavy police presence at a home in east Springfield near Glenstone Avenue.
Heavy police presence at a home in east Springfield
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates his touchdown with quarterback Chad...
Henne announces retirement following Chiefs’ Super Bowl win
Police car lights at night city street. Red and blue lights. Road traffic accident. Evening...
Kansas City officer shot, hurt after Chiefs’ Super Bowl win

Latest News

Live, Life, Well: What women can do to help a depressed spouse, brother or son
Man at the edge of water
Live, Life, Well: Barriers to mental health care for men
Live, Life, Well: 3 ways to save money and time next Christmas
Woman shopping for dolls
Live, Life, Well: The way to change your gift giving traditions to save money and time
Live, Life, Well: Cutting down Christmas conflict