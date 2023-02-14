Camden County deputies arrest woman for arson; Mid-County Fire Protection District investigating weekend fire

MONTREAL, Mo. (KY3) - Camden County deputies arrested Emily Jones for third-degree arson after investigators say she admitted to a weekend fire.

The weekend fire was on the same property as another fire in January.

Mid-County Fire Protection District Chief Scott Frandsen says two fires in a matter of weeks is suspicious.

“The fact that when you have two fires in the same address in that short of time span, obviously that in itself is suspicious,” said Chief Frandsen.

The investigation is combined with the Camden County Sheriff’s Office.

In January, a mobile home burned down. Investigators say Jones had a pretty strong alibi for the January fire.

“She was actually incarcerated at our facility during the time that the fire happened,” said Sgt. Scott Hines.

Jones claimed to have permission to be on the property.

“Miss Jones claimed that her grandmother owned the property and that she had permission to be there. So our deputies, of course, contacted the grandmother and the other listed owner of the property. And they said, no, she’s not supposed to be there,” said Sgt. Hines.

Chief Frandsen says arson is hard to prove, but Jones admitted to this.

