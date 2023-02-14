As Chiefs fans gobble up Super Bowl merchandise, Art Hains thanks them for their support in his ongoing health battle

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - As you would expect Chiefs fans didn’t take long to head to the stores and grab some merchandise after Kansas City’s down-to-the-wire come-from-behind 38-35 Super Bowl win over Philadelphia.

“When the game was over we were packed,” said Academy Sports Manager Eric Moss. “Lines were wrapped all the way around the building. But that’s Chiefs fans for ‘ya. They were here even before the game was over.”

Had the Chiefs not come back from a 10-point halftime deficit, those fans would have left with nothing and the licensed merchandise marked “Hold for Kansas City win” would have headed back to the company’s warehouse.

“It would be a totally different store,” Moss said as he pointed to the front section of Chiefs apparel full of customers. “That would be all about fishing equipment instead of all about the Chiefs.”

Kristin Maddux brought her 11 year-old son Kinnon and seven year-old daughter Kennedy to the store on Monday after the family had tried to get in late Sunday night after driving back to Springfield from Kansas City.

“We drove by here really late and it was packed,” Maddux said. “So we decided to wait and come today.”

Her son Kinnon called the game “amazing” and explained why his favorite Chief is running back Jerick McKinnon.

“His last name has my name in it,” he said proudly.

Megan Applegate was shopping with her two year-old daughter Avery, who was holding two pennants that were as tall as she was. And although Avery is too young to know what’s going on, she’ll have some merchandise to show she was around for one of the Chiefs greatest moments.

Her mom also pointed out that Avery has already picked up on some fan vernacular.

“Whenever we get really mad she will say whatever we say so have to be super-careful,” Megan said. “We learned that the hard way. Probably my favorite thing she says is, ‘Are you kiddin’ me?’”

The swarm of fans looking for merchandise is a stark reminder of just how adamant and loyal Chiefs Kingdom is and whether it’s done to show pride or just a tangible way to mark a memorable moment in their lives, Chief fans say getting some Super Bowl merch is important to them.

“I’ve got something for just about everyone in my family and I just had to have this one,” said Norma Castner. “I sleep in them and then wear them working out in the garden when they wear out. It’s just what we do.”

“I had the two-time and now I’ve got the three-time,” said Chiefs fan Dwight Wilson as he held up a new T-shirt saying ‘3X Super Bowl Champions’ next to the ‘2X Super Bowl Champions’ t-shirt he was wearing. “I just wanted to celebrate. And this is cheaper than going to the Super Bowl.”

“I work with a guy who’s a diehard Raiders fan and he told me he couldn’t wait to see me on Monday and make fun of me,” Megan recalled about some pre-Super Bowl smack talk from a co-worker. “So it is about pride. But to have the memorabilia is also important because we know these kind of things don’t last forever. You get your heart broken hundreds of times but at times like this, it’s all worth it to be a Chiefs fan.”

It certainly seemed like Chief fans might have their hearts broken at halftime when Kansas City trailed 24-14.

“I was pacing the floor and screaming at the TV,” admitted Chief fan Randi Hesslink.

So it was good thing Hesslink was wearing her Chief logo lucky fingernails, the same ones she wore when Kansas City rallied to beat San Francisco three years ago.

“So it’s going to be a tradition,” she said.

But one tradition was missing this year as Chiefs Radio Network broadcaster Art Hains is still undergoing rehab up in Nebraska after a near fatal bout with the West Nile Virus. He wasn’t there to provide pre-and-postgame coverage this year but did watch the game at his rehab center with his loyal dog Gus.

Hains admitted he thought the Chiefs might be in trouble at halftime.

“It didn’t look very good and I thought the AFC Championship win was kind of a miracle,” Hains said in a phone interview Monday. “But the way they came out in the second half and gave up no sacks, no penalties and scored every time they had the ball in the second half was really impressive. Even after Philadelphia tied the game I had confidence Mahomes would bring ‘em down and get at least a field goal and for them to run the clock down and not even give them the ball back was fantastic. And with the core they’ve got now mainly with Mahomes and Andy Reid I think they’ll be some more runs at Super Bowls and hopefully some more titles.”

Hains also added that the Chiefs Super Bowl run this year has helped him mentally get through the tough times and grueling rehab.

“Sure it has,” he replied. “It’s been a great thing that’s helped keep me going. Plus the cards I’ve gotten and the people who have made the five-and-a-half hour trip to visit me has been amazing. I appreciate the outpouring of support that I’ve gotten from so many people and the prayers that have been huge for getting me back to where I am which is much-improved. I’m off the ventilator and have been for about two weeks (Art had been on a ventilator at night) and that’s a big improvement. So we’re looking forward to getting back to Springfield some time. I’ve still got a lot of things to work on in therapy as far as movement of my arms and fingers. Also my legs, but that’s probably going to come along last.”

But considering the long-time Voice of the Missouri State Bears and member of three Halls of Fame wasn’t expected to live when the illness struck him on the way back from the Bears football game at Arkansas on September 17, this latest news is as exciting to fans of Art Hains (and there are many) as was the outcome of Sunday’s Super Bowl.

