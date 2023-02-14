CHIEFS PARADE: What you need to know for Wednesday’s parade

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs for winning Super Bowl 57. Now, it’s time to celebrate.

The Kansas City Sports Commission has put together what you need to know if attending the parade. CLICK HERE for the KC Sports Commission’s site.

PARADE: The parade begins at noon at 6th Street and Grand Blvd, heading south on Grand Blvd, west on Pershing Road, and north on Main, culminating at Union Station. The parade will last approximately 1.5 hours.

Here's the Chiefs parade route for Wednesday in Kansas City. (City of Kansas City)

UNION STATION RALLY: The rally begins around 1:45 p.m. in front of Union Station, between it and the National WWI Museum and Memorial’s north lawn. The rally will last an hour.

ROAD CLOSINGS: The streets running east and west of Grand Boulevard will be closed between Walnut & McGee from the Berkley Riverfront on the north to Pershing Road on the south. Street closures will be in effect beginning at noon Tuesday, February 14. Motorists should avoid the areas along and around the parade route, including Grand Blvd, Pershing Road, and Main Street. Drivers should use alternate routes and allow for extra time when traveling in the area.

TRANSIT AND PARKING: There will be significant travel delays on roadways and street closures immediately before, during, and after the Chiefs Kingdom Champions Parade.

KCATA Park & Ride Locations (Roundtrip service provided) Park and Ride shuttles will run from 7:30 a.m.-11 a.m., and then again from noon to 4:30 p.m. Riders need to return to the drop-off location for their specific shuttle. Please account for possible wait times at the park and ride locations. Be prepared for a 45-minute wait at popular locations.

SHUTTLE LOCATIONS:

Worlds of Fun: 545 Worlds of Fun Ave, Kansas City, MO 64161 (map) Event Dropoff and Shuttle Pick-up: Truman Road & Lydia

HyVee Arena/ West Bottoms (map): 1800 Genessee St, Kansas City, MO 64102 Event Dropoff and Shuttle Pick-up: 18th & Troost

Swope Park/Zoo (map): 6800 Zoo Dr, Kansas City, MO 64132 Event Dropoff and Shuttle Pick-up: 31st & Gillham

Oak Park Mall: 11149 W 95th St, Overland Park, KS 66214 (map) (95th and Neiman Road Park & Ride location) Event Dropoff and Shuttle Pick-up: 25th & Southwest Boulevard

47th and State Metrocenter (map): 4601 State Ave, Kansas City, KS 66102. Event Dropoff and Shuttle Pick-up: 31st & Gillham

There will be parking restrictions along and around the parade route. These restrictions go into effect at noon on Tuesday, February 14, and extend into the late evening on Wednesday, February 15. Cars parked in temporary no parking zones will be relocated at the owner’s expense. Cars parked on the interstate will be relocated at the owner’s expense. If your vehicle has been relocated, you may call (816) 513-0688 for the location.

Most lots around the parade site will be charging for parking, including the National WWI Museum and Memorial, Union Station and Crown Center. Please check the organization’s websites for more details.

SAFETY AND SECURITY:

The perimeter of the parade will be firmly secured and protected for maximum public safety. The city asks the public to do their part, use common sense, and stay aware of their surroundings. Attendees should immediately report suspicious activity by notifying a police officer or dialing 911.

ATTENDEES SHOULD:

Not leave bags unattended and immediately contact police if they notice an unattended bag.

Make a plan regarding travel, parking, and supervision of children and wear comfortable and warm attire. Be prepared to walk, as road closures near the parade route will lead to traffic congestion and delays.

Note that CELL PHONE RECEPTION MAY BE EXTREMELY LIMITED.

Make a plan in case you become separated from your party, including identifying meetup points in case of separation. It is recommended that you take photos of your family in the event that you need to locate them and identify what they are wearing.

Ensure children have contact information for their parents or guardians on their person.

If you become separated from your group, locate a police officer. Any missing people or children will be taken to one of seven reunification locations:

UMB Bank | 928 Grand Blvd ( map The Kansas City Missouri Police Department | 1125 Locust St ( map T-Mobile Center Concourse | 14th & Grand ( map Resurrection Downtown | 1601 Grand Blvd ( map UMB Bank | 1800 Grand Blvd ( map Blue Cross & Blue Shield – West side entrance | 2301 Main St ( map Lunchland at Crown Center | 2475 Grand ( map ) | Located on the Third Level above SEA LIFE Aquarium and LEGOLAND DISCOVERY CENTER

ACCESSIBILITY:

Parade producers have designated space in Crown Center Square for wheelchairs and ADA accessibility. Please be advised that space is limited and is first come, first served. The parade and rally will be televised in this area. ASL interpreters will be present.

For information on ADA parking, visit the websites of Crown Center, Union Station and the National World War I Museum and Memorial.

Please contact Erica Good, City ADA Liaison at (816) 513-1836 with any questions specifically related to accessibility. Andrea Dorch is the Director of Civil Rights and Equal Opportunity for the City of Kansas City.

Click here to report any ADA concerns through 311.

MERCHANDISE:

Officially licensed merchandise will be available at the following locations:

Crown Center Square

Pershing & Main

Pershing and Kessler

