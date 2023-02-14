City of Branson adds 8 flock cameras to high-crime areas, asks business to join forces

Eight new flock cameras are being installed in Branson.
Eight new flock cameras are being installed in Branson.(Elizabeth VanMetre)
By Elizabeth VanMetre
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - A new effort to slow down crime in Branson is underway, with flock cameras installed around the city.

Eight cameras will be placed around Branson and paid for with a federal grant. Branson Police Department Chief Eric Schmitt hopes more will pop up thanks to businesses joining forces and renting the cameras themselves. He says they are affordable and will provide even more eyes to catch bad guys.

“As the private sector of people come on board, it helps us and gives us more cameras in the region so that we can access and really take a bite out of crime here,” Schmitt says.

The department won’t be sharing exact locations or businesses that will have them, but the chief says retail areas have had a lot of interest in joining forces.

Flock Cameras have caught some flack for invading privacy, but the chief says that’s not the case here.

“They don’t even take a picture of the occupants of the vehicle,” Schmitt says.

The cameras match the makes and models of wanted vehicles in the area that pass by.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire in the Hole/Courtesy: Silver Dollar City
Silver Dollar City announces 2023 grand finale for original Fire in the Hole ride
Springfield police investigating body found near Kansas Expressway.
Police: Skeletal remains found near Arc of the Ozarks on Kansas Expressway
There is a heavy police presence at a home in east Springfield near Glenstone Avenue.
Heavy police presence at a home in east Springfield
A wind advisory covers multiple states today into early tonight. Gusts may exceed 50 mph at...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm Wednesday Then Much Colder Thursday
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates his touchdown with quarterback Chad...
Henne announces retirement following Chiefs’ Super Bowl win

Latest News

A wind advisory covers multiple states today into early tonight. Gusts may exceed 50 mph at...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm Wednesday Then Much Colder Thursday
Electric crews in the Ozarks tracking heavy wind, too
Missouri lawmakers propose bill to change how teachers are paid
Springfield City Council approves plan to buy Hammons Field, parking lot