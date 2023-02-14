CoxHealth and Mercy both down 1,000 positions as the health care worker shortage continues

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Ozarks is short by thousands of health care workers.

Both CoxHealth and Mercy Springfield are trying to fill 1,000 empty spots, but leaders at both say they are starting to see some stability.

“It’s already bad, and the hospitals are panicking already, and it’s just going to get worse,” said Heidi Lucas with the Missouri Nurses Association.

Lucas says Missouri’s health care vacancy rate is 20%.

”A lot of them are taking early retirement, leaving the professional together, or we’re losing nurses at the bedside at a rapid pace,” said Lucas. “Things are so bad a lot of the new nurses who are in the field are leaving after five to seven years.”

”I think we have done well in our rebound from where others in the state are still struggling to get traction,” said Andy Hedgpeth, the vice president of human resources at CoxHealth.

”I think that the overall demand certainly is greater than the supply of whether they be clinical or non-clinical workers,” said Mark Moir, vice president of Mercy Springfield. “I think our workforce tends to be stabilizing a little bit.”

The problem is not a one-shoe-fits-all, and the Missouri Nurses Association says it’s going to take lots of changes.

Lucas says it needs to start with working conditions and treatment of our health care workers.

”We need to be able to keep our advanced practice registered nurses or nurse practitioners here in the state of Missouri by removing regulations that are hampering their practice,” said Lucas. “No other profession do people get regularly beat up or spit on or sworn at.”

Another big challenge is tackling the lack of educators in nursing schools, according to Lucas.

“Our nursing educators are ridiculously underpaid for what they are what they do,” said Lucas. “People with same levels of education could be making double staying at the bedside as opposed to going and working in a school and being a teacher.”

