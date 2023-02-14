CUTE: Otters paint Valentine’s Day cards for hospital patients

Caption
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 4:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLEN, N.H. (CNN) – Otters at a New Hampshire Aquarium are helping others celebrate Valentine’s Day this year with homemade cards.

Otters at the Living Shores Aquarium painted Valentine’s Day cards, called “ottergrams.” The aquarium said the cards will go to hospital patients along with 10 lucky sweepstakes winners.

The animal artists are five Asian small-clawed otters named Harry, Teddy, Peanut, Jelly, and Saco.

Animal-safe red and pink paint on their paws was used to make the creations.

The aquarium said it might make the “ottergrams” a Valentine’s Day tradition.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire in the Hole/Courtesy: Silver Dollar City
Silver Dollar City announces 2023 grand finale for original Fire in the Hole ride
Springfield police investigating body found near Kansas Expressway.
Police: Skeletal remains found near Arc of the Ozarks on Kansas Expressway
There is a heavy police presence at a home in east Springfield near Glenstone Avenue.
Heavy police presence at a home in east Springfield
A wind advisory covers multiple states today into early tonight. Gusts may exceed 50 mph at...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm Wednesday Then Much Colder Thursday
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates his touchdown with quarterback Chad...
Henne announces retirement following Chiefs’ Super Bowl win

Latest News

FILE - Pictured in promotional posters outside Fox News studios at News Corporation...
NY court nixes Fox News’ bid to end voting tech firm’s suit
A wind advisory covers multiple states today into early tonight. Gusts may exceed 50 mph at...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm Wednesday Then Much Colder Thursday
FILE - Lael Brainard, President Joe Biden's nominee to be Vice Chair of the Federal Reserve,...
Biden names Fed vice chair Brainard to head Economic Council
Lawmakers take a hard look at the dangers teens & kids can face online
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is inviting people to turn in their ex-Valentines who...
Sheriff’s office announces hilarious campaign to ‘get even with your ex-Valentine’