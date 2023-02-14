Deputies arrest Lawrence County man for exposing himself to kids on a school bus

Prosecutors charged James Anderson with three counts of sexual misconduct involving a child.
Prosecutors charged James Anderson with three counts of sexual misconduct involving a child.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 8:57 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
PIERCE CITY, Mo. (KY3) - A Lawrence County man faces charges for exposing himself to a school bus of children.

Prosecutors charged James Anderson with three counts of sexual misconduct involving a child.

The incident happened in Pierce City. Investigators say the children on the bus complained about Anderson exposing himself twice on February 8 and 9. Lawrence County deputy decided to ride the bus the next day. The deputy said he caught Anderson lowering his pants, exposing himself, and appearing to grasp himself as the school bus drove by him.

Investigators say his ankle monitor located him at that time at the house where it happened. Anderson already faced charges for exposing himself to ladies in the summer of 2022.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

