Drury’s president implements cost-savings measures equaling $4 million

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 10:48 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Drury University’s president is implementing cost-saving measures to save the school $4 million.

In a letter from President Tim Cloyd, he explained the pandemic fallout has impacted the school, leading to a budget shortfall. President Cloyd outlined steps to fill the gap. They include:

  • Budget Reductions
  • Attrition
  • Elimination of fewer than ten positions

President Cloyd says the private school has strong donor support, endowment, and competitive enrollment.

Read the letter from President Cloyd below:

A letter from Drury University President J. Timothy Cloyd

February 13, 2023

As many higher education institutions in our area and around the country are experiencing post-pandemic fallout, Drury University is not immune. In an abundance of caution, we are re-evaluating the use of our resources and identifying ways in which we can be more efficient.

Leading up to the next budget year (starting in June) and continuing through May 2024, we are pinpointing cost-saving measures that will equal about $4 million. This will include a combination of budget reductions, attrition, vacancies, and, as of now, the elimination of fewer than ten positions. We must do this to stay in a strong position and continue to meet the needs of our students.

We are working closely with board officers and have been very transparent with our faculty and staff throughout this process.

With that being said, Drury continues to have strong donor support, endowment, record first-year enrollment for fall 2022, and record applications for next year, which means enrollment will be more competitive.

