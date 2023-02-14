Endangered Silver Advisory Cancelled for Barry County, Mo. woman

Laura Clements
Laura Clements(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 9:16 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - UPDATE: Luara Clements was located safe.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued an endangered silver advisory for a missing woman from Barry County.

The alert is for 81-year-old Laura Clements. She was last seen Monday morning around 6 a.m. at her home in Eagle Rock, Mo., where she left on foot without her walker.

Clements is a white female, height 5′2″, 187 lbs, white hair, brown eyes, wearing a yellow sweatshirt, blue pants, black shoes, and red and green Christmas socks, and wears glasses.

Clements also has dementia, Alzheimer’s.

