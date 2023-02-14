Judge sentences Mountain View, Mo., man for murder in national park

Dylan Hanger/Texas County Sheriff's Office
Dylan Hanger/Texas County Sheriff's Office (KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 2:13 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - A judge sentenced a Mountain View, Mo., man in federal court for murdering his estranged wife during an argument when they met in a national park.

Dylan J. Hanger, 31, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool to 21 years and 10  months in federal prison without parole.

On May 10, 2022, Hanger pleaded guilty to one count of murder in the second degree. Hanger admitted that he met his estranged wife, Brittany Gorman, at the Buck Hollow Access Area, along the Jacks Fork River, within the Ozark National Scenic Riverways in Texas County, Mo., on May 20, 2020. An argument ensued, during which Hanger stabbed Gorman several times in the chest, which caused her death.

According to investigators, Hanger began planning to kill his wife (with whom he shared three children ages 5, 7, and 10) in the months leading up to May 2020. When they met at the Buck Hollow Access Area, Hanger stabbed his wife at least four times. He took her body and dumped it in a remote location.

For nine days, Hanger maintained to both Gorman’s family and law enforcement that Gorman was missing and suggested that it was due to her drug connections. He finally admitted what he had done and revealed the location of Gorman’s body on May 30, 2020.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Josephine L. Stockard. It was investigated by the Texas County, Mo., Sheriff’s Department, the National Park Service Investigative Services Branch, and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

